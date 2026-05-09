Louisiana gas prices continue to rise as average per-gallon price hits $4

BATON ROUGE — As of Thursday, Louisiana's gas prices are, on average, above $4 per gallon.

According to AAA, the statewide average cost per gallon of regular gasoline is $4.023, while the national average is $4.558.

Louisiana's statewide average on Thursday, May 7, is up from last week's average of $3.803. Comparing gas prices to this time last year, a gallon costs nearly $1.30 more, with last year's average being $2.698.

Louisiana's statewide average price has still not broken the record set on June 15, 2022, when the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.557.

While prices are increasing, Louisiana remains the third-cheapest state for gas, behind Mississippi at $4 and Oklahoma at nearly $3.99. Gas costs the most in California, with a gallon averaging nearly $6.17.