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Louisiana first responders get new training to improve crash response, prevent secondary accidents

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BATON ROUGE — State officials say Louisiana now ranks fifth in the nation for traffic incident management training.

The training, which took place Thursday, helps first responders handle crashes more safely and efficiently. It brought together first responders to improve coordination at crash scenes and prevent secondary accidents.

"All first responders are gathering to renew this critical training to help improve traffic incident management across the United States," said DOTD Secretary Glenn Ledet.

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Louisiana first responders get new training to...
Louisiana first responders get new training to improve crash response, prevent secondary accidents
BATON ROUGE — State officials say Louisiana now ranks fifth in the nation for traffic incident management training. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 Thursday, April 09, 2026 5:04:00 PM CDT April 09, 2026

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