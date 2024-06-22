Louisiana Fire Fighters Foundation donates new training tool to departments in capital area

LULING - The Louisiana Fire Fighters Foundation is supplying fire departments across the state with new equipment to more accurately simulate real-life scenarios.

Wood's Forcible Entry is a training door that simulates real-life scenarios, to properly train firefighters to successfully face various types of doors when responding to emergencies.

Their first stop was at the Luling Volunteer Fire Department in St. Charles Parish at 9 a.m. on June 20. The department took turns as they got a chance to use the new door to practice for future situations.

The experience that is gained from using the door lets firefighters find the weak spots more efficiently and get into buildings faster. Luling Fire Training Chief Stephen Stromeyer believes his team will see the change almost immediately.

"This will actually have an impact on us within the next day or so and it'll give us more experience in doing that type of activity on the fire ground," Stromeyer said.

Fire departments will be able to change out the door material, or bulk it up with multiple layers and can add different configurations to the locks. One of the directors of the foundation Meg Kling says changing the material can have the door act as a door with a deadbolt or even a magnetic lock.

Fire departments in and around East Baton Rouge Parish already use it, and the foundation now has plans to spread that training to parishes where it is needed the most.

"Because not everybody can come to these conferences and not everyone can get this training. How do we get this to them, and we were let's see if we can figure this problem out and this is our solution," Kling, who also serves as the fire public education officer with the St. George Fire Department, said.