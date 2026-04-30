Louisiana diesel prices surpass $5 a gallon as Iran war drives fuel costs up

BATON ROUGE - As the war in Iran rages on, gas prices in the United States hit a four-year high, hitting farmers and truckers the hardest.

Since the war started, the cost of diesel has risen by 45 cents, and the longer the war goes on, the more likely it is that the farmers' diesel reserves will run out. Those fuel expenses are now cutting into profits for local farmers.

Tuesday, the average cost for a gallon of gas nationally reached $4.18. Diesel has doubled since last year, with the average in Louisiana now over $5 a gallon, up from around $3 a year ago.

Farmer Troy Canella owns a fleet of 15 tractors that burn as much as 300 gallons of fuel a day. Before the war, he and other farmers stowed away diesel when costs were low, but within weeks, supplies ran thin.

Diesel cost Canella about $1,500 a day this time last year. Now he's spending between $3,000 and $4,000 a day, and over three weeks, that has added up to about $50,000.

When asked if farmers could have prepared for the spike, Canella said, "It went up fast this time."

Independent truckers also feel the pressure. Renee Amar, the executive director of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association, said she's the voice for the trucking industry.

"It's a really big increase overnight," Amar said. "It costs them a thousand dollars or more to fill up," Amar said.

She said that truckers often have to pass additional costs along to customers like Canella. Farmers acknowledge the added costs but know the work still has to get done.

"We have to cultivate. We have to level. We have to drain the land. There's nothing I can do about [the cost] directly. I just have to get through this," Canella said.