88°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana budget-balancing session goes down to final hours
Related Story
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have entered the final hours of a special budget-balancing session still trying to broker a final deal on taxes and spending.
Senators passed a $29 billion budget proposal that relies on $540 million in additional taxes for the financial year that begins July 1. House lawmakers backed a lower spending plan that assumed $400 million in taxes.
Lawmakers were uncertain whether they would settle the disagreement by Monday at midnight, when the special session must end. An earlier special session in February ended in partisan stalemate.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called the session, had wanted lawmakers to replace $648 million in temporary taxes expiring July 1. But on Monday he told supporters that the Senate's proposal is a "really decent resolution to the budget problems we have."
News
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have entered the final hours of a special budget-balancing session still trying to broker... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Livingston subdivision could be approved despite moratorium
-
Deadly gunfire at Perkins Rd. car wash sends area into chaos Thursday
-
Neighborhood residents concerned about new event center under construction on their property
-
Droughts causing concerns for more grass fires amid firework season
-
FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge | 12pm