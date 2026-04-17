Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana bill requiring campus security assessments every three years advances to full Senate
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Students packed a Senate committee in support of a bill that would enhance security on campus.
The Legislative Youth Advisory Council answered questions about the bill. It would require state police to assess campuses every three years.
Schools would also have to report threats to the Louisiana Fusion Center. Those findings would be used to make more regulations in the future.
"As students we're always concerned about our safety and we want to make sure that the focus of students and teachers is learning," said Beija Lopes-Morgan and Everett Etie of the Louisiana Youth Advisory Council. "We say at the Louisiana Youth Advisory Council we care about safety even if it's an inconvenience. I think no student would disagree that safety is one of our top priorities."
The bill was approved. It now heads to the full Senate and could become law before the start of the next school year.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump and Iranian foreign minister say Strait of Hormuz is fully open
-
Brian Kelly makes first television appearance since being ousted as LSU head...
-
2une In Previews: Love the Boot Week 2026 kicks off on Saturday
-
LPSO: Man wanted for stealing $4,000 worth of cell phones, equipment using...
-
Police lieutenant who worked at BRPD for nearly 30 years passes away
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night