Louisiana bids farewell to 105-year-old WWII veteran Gail 'Woody' Richardson

BATON ROUGE - Family, friends and fellow service members stood in quiet tribute Friday as Louisiana laid to rest its oldest veteran, a man whose life embodied sacrifice, resilience and dedication to his country.

Gail "Woody" Richardson was 105 years old when he died earlier this week.

Born in 1919, Richardson served with the United States Army in Europe during WWII. He was honorably discharged in 1946 with the rank of staff sergeant.

“Daddy was an inspiration, daddy was my hero," Gail’s son Stephen Richardson said. "It all just kind of culminates, one of his favorite sayings is I don't know what tomorrow holds but I know who holds tomorrow."

Richardson is preceded in death by his wife Marjorie. They were married for nearly 82 years before she died in 2022.

"Daddy had a friend over there who was an English lady, who would write mother letters, and send them to her so that mother knew what was going on," Gail’s other son Jimmie Richardson said.

They were one of the world's longest married couples. During their marriage they traveled to all 50 states, as well as Canada, Mexico and Jamaica.

"Daddy was ready to go home, he didn't say it that often but he did say it. He said 'I'm ready to go.' He's laying where he wants to be, right beside my mother. The world just lost a beautiful man, a very exceptional man," the brothers said.

Gail Richardson and his wife are buried at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. He is survived by two sons, 13 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.