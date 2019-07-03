Louisiana Bayou Bistro desserts

BRUSLY - All month long Louisiana Bayou Bistro has served amazing appetizers and exquisite entrees as our 2une In Chef of the Month. For their final appearance, Chef Chucky Lejeune shifted his focus to delicious desserts, showcasing the Brusly restaurant's cheesecakes, bread pudding, pies and more.

Watch the video to see how to recreate Bayou Bistro's bread pudding on your own.

