63°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana attorney general suing Smitty's Supply after August plant explosion
Related Story
ROSELAND - Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a joint complaint with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the United States Department of Justice against Smitty's Supply following an explosion and fire at their Roseland plant.
The complaint claims that Smitty's clean up and oil spill prevention efforts in the Tangipahoa River were "inadequate." The attorney general said after pollutants in the river traveled approximately 47 miles down stream, the EPA looked at Smitty's proposed plans were "insufficient."
Additionally, the complaint noted Smitty's violated the Clean Water Act even prior to the explosion, saying the company had numerous permit violations.
The full complaint is available here.
News
ROSELAND - Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a joint complaint with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Ascension handles Walker
-
Standing water, trash affecting home surrounded by blight
-
Early voting ends Saturday; here's what officials say parish-wide numbers reveal
-
New testing results from Smitty's runoff show cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
-
LSU looks to bounce back Saturday night vs. Alabama on WBRZ