Louisiana Art and Science Museum kicks off 'Beat the Heat' summer series!

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Art and Science Museum is kicking off the summer with its "Beat the Heat" summer series on Wednesday.

Whether you're a kid or a grown-up, there is something for you all summer long with events such as "Cosmic Crafts Under the Dome," "Yoga Under the Stars" and much more!

Prices for each event vary, but all events are free for LASM members.

Click here for all classes and registration links.

2une In's Abigail Whitam is live at LASM with more!