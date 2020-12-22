Louisiana anticipating over 79,000 doses of vaccine this week

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced on Sunday that this coming week 79,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine will make its way to the state.

Almost 36,000 of those doses will go to nursing home/long-term care facility residents and staff through the state's federal partnership program, and over 43,000 doses will be shipped hospitals and first responders (fire fighters/EMS). The second week of Pfizer vaccines will continue to go to Tier 1 hospitals. 28,275 Pfizer doses are expected to arrive soon.

