Louisiana anticipating over 79,000 doses of vaccine this week

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced on Sunday that this coming week 79,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine will make its way to the state. 

Louisiana anticipating over 79,000 doses of vaccine this week
