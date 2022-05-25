Lot attracting pests for sale, set for demolition

BATON ROUGE - A house that's falling apart is worrying neighbors.

The structure, located in the 3700 block of Main Street in Baton Rouge has been in disrepair for the last few years. Isabella Lorraine says she's concerned about the overgrown lot that's falling apart.

"It's a disgrace to Main Street," she said.

The roof and siding are falling off and the door is wide open. Lorraine says it brings rats, mice, snakes, and squatters. But above all, she's concerned about her safety.

"A couple of months ago we had an officer come out there looking for a suspect," she said.

Tired of looking at it, Lorraine says she's called the City-Parish to trim the trees and cut back the overgrown vegetation. She has been successful once, but recently says she's had trouble getting a response.

A glimmer of hope recently came when Lorraine heard the lot would be cleared and the structure demolished, but she's still waiting for that to happen.

Three weeks ago, the lot was listed on CivicSource.com as an adjudicated property and tax deed sale. The site auctions off full ownership of properties for a fraction of its value. Often, the homeowner has walked away. The Main Street location is one of about 2,000 lots listed within East Baton Rouge Parish. The starting bid for the property is about $5,200.

Lorraine hopes the lot will be given new life and someone will care for the property again.

"We don't want anything to happen back here, due to this house," she said.

The City-Parish says the property is contained within a group of demo's that will be cleared in the next few weeks. Demolitions are scheduled on a number of factors, including other demo's in the area, weather, size of the house to be torn down, time and equipment needed to haul away loads.