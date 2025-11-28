59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LOSFA says START system back online, accounts not involved in cyber attack

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — After taking its 529 college savings program offline due to a cyber attack in early October, the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance said Tuesday that all accounts are back online and were not involved.

LOSFA Interim Executive Director Susannah Craig said in a release that START, START K-12 and START ABLE accounts were taken offline until State Police and the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that they were not involved in the cyber attack. 

"All START outstanding deposits have been processed and should be reflected in user accounts," Craig said. "START account holders with auto ACH debit transactions saw these resume on November 1 and have been informed regarding how to make one-time payments for deposits skipped during the cyber incident, if they choose to do so."

Craig added that LOSFA will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

News
LOSFA says START system back online, accounts...
LOSFA says START system back online, accounts not involved in cyber attack
BATON ROUGE — After taking its 529 college savings program offline due to a cyber attack in early October ,... More >>
3 days ago Tuesday, November 25 2025 Nov 25, 2025 Tuesday, November 25, 2025 11:42:00 AM CST November 25, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days