LOSFA offices reopen after outage, third-party investigation underway

BATON ROUGE - LOSFA offices reopened Monday after an outage that disrupted the information technology systems for several weeks.

A third-party investigation of the cyber incident that occurred at the beginning of October has begun. LOSFA services were restored on Oct. 17. 

The START college savings program has resumed full operations, and all START deposits have been processed. 

Account holders with regularly scheduled ACH debit transactions have been notified that transactions will resume on Nov. 1 and have the opportunity to make an optional one-time payment for missed October deposits.

LOSFA will provide further updates once the third-party investigation has concluded. 

News
