56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lockdown at Plaquemine High lifted as Iberville Parish deputies investigate weapon near campus

Related Story

PLAQUEMINE — Plaquemine High School was placed on a "precautionary lockdown" Tuesday morning after the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office received reports of an individual with a weapon in the vicinity of the school.

The situation did not involve any students or staff at the school, and the lockdown was initiated around 8:15 a.m. out of an abundance of caution. Within the hour, the lockdown was lifted.

Sheriff Stassi told WBRZ that it was "just a shakedown of the line with thought to be contraband, not weapons." No arrests were made.

News
Lockdown at Plaquemine High lifted as Iberville...
Lockdown at Plaquemine High lifted as Iberville Parish deputies investigate weapon near campus
PLAQUEMINE — Plaquemine High School was placed on a "precautionary lockdown" Tuesday morning after the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office received... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 28 2025 Oct 28, 2025 Tuesday, October 28, 2025 8:35:00 AM CDT October 28, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days