Lockdown at Plaquemine High lifted as Iberville Parish deputies investigate weapon near campus

PLAQUEMINE — Plaquemine High School was placed on a "precautionary lockdown" Tuesday morning after the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office received reports of an individual with a weapon in the vicinity of the school.

The situation did not involve any students or staff at the school, and the lockdown was initiated around 8:15 a.m. out of an abundance of caution. Within the hour, the lockdown was lifted.

Sheriff Stassi told WBRZ that it was "just a shakedown of the line with thought to be contraband, not weapons." No arrests were made.