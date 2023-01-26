Local restaurants join in on Wearin' of the Green festivities after years of COVID-19 restrictions

BATON ROUGE - The Wearin’ of the Green Parade is a big day for the city of Baton Rouge, but it’s also a big day for restaurants along the route after years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Tucked under the Perkins Road overpass, Kalurah Street Grill is prepped for its first Wearin’ of the Green Parade in three years.

“We are getting a lot of alcohol ready,” said Gillian Sunderhaus, General Manager of Kalurah Street Grill. “We're hoping and expecting a large amount of people to come, maybe bring it back to 2018 and 2019, how it used to be.”

She says it is a long-awaited normalcy after the nation moves on from the pandemic.

“We've been open every year for the parade,” Sunderhaus said. “We're going to be doing brunch tomorrow morning and then lunch all day.”

The restaurant is also providing clean bathrooms and a free drink for lucky customers.

“We have wristbands that we're having for tomorrow, which is $10 to get into the restaurant, which gives you a clean bathroom and a free drink,” she said.

But Chef Patrick Trahan is prepared for many a storm of customers.

“We'll probably have a huge pop before the parade passes here, and then, we'll have a lull,” Trahan said. “Then, we're expecting to get busy back from two until about four.”

He says Kalurah will give tired parade goers a nearby escape from the crowds.

“For people to get out of the crowds and come and sit down and hang out and chill out for a little bit,” Trahan said.

With an unlimited menu, cocktails, and a place to rest, the restaurant hopes this event will boost profits.

“We're banking on people coming in and sitting down and eating, and not grabbing a whole bunch of food to-go,” Trahan said.

Kalurah does have one requirement — customers must wear green to enter.

Many restaurants on the route are also open and providing specials during and after the parade.