Local police chief prepares to testify against federal truck legislation

BATON ROUGE - Proposed federal legislation would allow 18 wheelers to be even bigger.

Average trucks are about 70 to 80 feet long. If the legislation were to be approved, the trucks could be as long as 90 feet, equivalent to two school buses.

Chief Scott Jones of the Denham Springs Police Department strongly opposes the bill and is preparing to travel to Washington D.C. to testify against it.

"In this case right here, with longer heavier trucks, it will take them 22 to 23 feet longer to stop, and all of us with driving experience know... a few feet makes the difference between something and nothing," said Chief Jones.

About one out of 10 deadly traffic accidents involved an 18-wheeler last year according to the Louisiana Highway Safety Group.