Local Humane Society holds meeting to discuss recent cat slayings

BATON ROUGE - A series of cat killings sparked a humane society meeting Monday night.

Several weeks ago, a cat was discovered hanging by a chain on the side of a building on Staring Lane. Surveillance video captured a male walking on top of the building dragging something behind him.

"We have a person of interest, which is a vague way of putting it," East Baton Rouge Animal Control Director Hilton Cole said.

During the meeting, Cole answered several questions from concerned Humane Society members, animal control and Baton Rouge Police.

"We're going to do what we can, and what we feel we must do to at least present something to a prosecutor," Cole said.

In July, WBRZ talked with several people on and off camera about a number of mutilated cats discovered on the front lawns of homes in the Shenandoah community.

The Humane Society of Louisiana passed out flyers with a snapshot of the person who was caught on surveillance video the night of the cat hanging, offering a $2,000 reward.

A local animal advocate, Laura Russo, was disgusted when she heard the news of another cat being abused.

Both agencies are hopeful the public will help solve this case.

"We would love to catch this person and bring them to justice," Russo said.