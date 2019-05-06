Local health providers address Zika concern

BATON ROUGE - Local health providers say their phones have been ringing off the hook as word about the Zika virus spreads.

"We have gotten a lot of questions from our clients, pregnant women and families in Baton Rouge regarding the Zika virus," said Dana Brewer, a certified nurse and midwife.

World health experts say the Zika virus is a mosquito-borne disease that poses serious consequences for pregnant women.

If infected, the baby's brain may not fully develop.

"The number one concern is for pregnant women who have traveled abroad, mostly to South and Central America," said Breuer.

Symptoms include red eye, fever and other flu-like symptoms.

United Blood Services asks that anyone who has traveled to affected regions not donate blood for at least 28 days upon return.

Most people who have contracted the disease recover fairly quickly and do not need to be hospitalized. For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.