Local golf resort event planner charged with theft

ST. FRANCISVILLE - An event planner at The Bluffs on Thompson Creek is in jail, accused of theft between $750 and $5,000. Her husband, the general manager at the prestigious golf course resort, tendered his resignation last week, but workers at The Bluffs would not say whether that was related.



Alyson Celeste Abbott is being held in the West Feliciana jail for violating her probation in Texas, where she was convicted of backdating checks. Part of Abbott's probation included paying restitution and taking an anti-theft class.



"Gosh, I'm shocked," said Kerry Kling, a resident of The Bluffs. "We don't usually see situations like that here. We've been pretty well managed for 16 years. No, and we just don't see that."



In recent years, The Bluffs has been plagued with tax issues and ownership changes.



Tuesday the club house was closed. However, the accountant was on site and said there would be no comments as this is an ongoing investigation.



"It may be concerning for The Bluffs in general," Kling said. "Personally I'm not worried about it at all. This real estate market is very stable."



Residents at The Bluffs told WBRZ, their HOA dues nearly tripled recently from $89 per month to around $239. That change was evidenced by an unusually large number of for-sale signs that now dot the entire neighborhood.