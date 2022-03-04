Local church donates freezers, food and supplies to displaced Sheriff's deputies after hurricane Laura

NEW ORLEANS - Yards of red tape mark off a tangled mess of power lines near Oak Street and Carrollton.

Three transformers crushed a small car parked outside a business.

Paul Martin and his wife Kim live just a block away and stopped by to assess the damage.

“We heard lots of loud booms last night, so that must have been the transformers crashing. We definitely heard this one,” said Kim Martin.

Businesses are seen along the street with their windows still boarded up. Many owners closed up shop today. The power remained down on the entire street.

“We’re just glad that no one got hurt, and that everyone that we’ve talked to in our neighborhood seems to be doing alright. They’re just doing a lot of debris clean up,” said Kim Martin.

But just a few blocks away, a restaurant named Thai Mint was back open for business after making the decision to close during the storm.

David Opotowsky works there. He said, “I’m surprised we were able to open today because I just assumed like everywhere else we wouldn’t have power. We lucked out. Happy that we did today.”

Hurricane Zeta, the fifth hurricane to hit Louisiana this year. Many residents and business owners are hoping it’s the last.