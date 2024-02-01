Local chriropractor raising money for LEOs

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A chiropractor in Livingston Parish is going above and beyond to protect law enforcement.

Doctor Ron McMorris is no stranger to helping law enforcement.

"They have back problems, neck problems, just like anyone else who carries heavy equipment all day," McMorris said.

But he's recently gone a step further to help officers. In an attempt to ensure the safety of officers and those they're sworn to protect, the doctor is raising funds to equip every Livingston Parish patrol unit with a rifle.

"I just want to make sure that my officers are prepared to face anything that they may face, I hope they never have to, but if they do, I'm the one that has to go knock on that door and tell their loved one that they aren't coming home," Sheriff Jason Ard said. "And if I do that, I want that clear conscience knowing they had all equipment and training."

McMorris wants to raise enough money to buy 150 rifles, enough for every single patrol unit in Livingston Parish. He says they're well on their way, but still need money to buy dozens more.

If you're interested in helping McMorris' cause, you can donate at both Elite Chiropractic locations in Albany and Walker. All checks must be made out to the sheriff's office.