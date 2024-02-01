Latest Weather Blog
Local chriropractor raising money for LEOs
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A chiropractor in Livingston Parish is going above and beyond to protect law enforcement.
Doctor Ron McMorris is no stranger to helping law enforcement.
"They have back problems, neck problems, just like anyone else who carries heavy equipment all day," McMorris said.
But he's recently gone a step further to help officers. In an attempt to ensure the safety of officers and those they're sworn to protect, the doctor is raising funds to equip every Livingston Parish patrol unit with a rifle.
McMorris wants to raise enough money to buy 150 rifles, enough for every single patrol unit in Livingston Parish. He says they're well on their way, but still need money to buy dozens more.
If you're interested in helping McMorris' cause, you can donate at both Elite Chiropractic locations in Albany and Walker. All checks must be made out to the sheriff's office.
