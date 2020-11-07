Local business gives back to Army Veteran this Christmas season

LIVINGSTON PARISH- One Denham Springs business is taking the season of giving to heart this year.

Chris Primes, an Army Veteran, is receiving an early Christmas gift this holiday season.

"I mean I can't describe it. It's a blessing," Primes told WBRZ.

With the help of Hero Hunts, a non-profit organization serving Louisiana Veterans by getting them back into nature, Primes will be receiving a state-of-the-art fully loaded hunting chair. The chair will all him to enjoy the great outdoors once again.

Primes entered the service back in 1984, and served all over the world until January 2014 when he lost his leg during a firefight in Afghanistan.

He told WBRZ he's happy to be able to go hunting and fishing with his grandson and nephews again.

"This is such a blessing. It goes above and beyond anything anyone has given me before."

Primes has suffered several medical setbacks since leaving the military, including a cancer diagnosis earlier this year. However, he doesn't let much hold him back.

"I haven't given up and I won't give up. It's something we can work through, and we're gonna work through it. But I'm gonna work through it in style," he said.