Local bars facing shortage of liquor brought on by hurricane, pandemic

BATON ROUGE - Your favorite drink might be a little harder to find these days. Local bars are having trouble keeping their shelves stocked, and it is giving bartenders a major headache.

“Jack Daniels would be a huge one. We can’t hardly get that in at all consistently. Tequila is more rare than gold. A lot of domestic beers have been coming in and out of stock. Miller Lite has been super hard to get ahold of consistently,” said Caleb Cahl, general manager of Radio Bar.

The shortage of liquor is not just confined to the capital area, either. Bar owners say it is a state-wide issue brought on by Hurricane Ida and a labor shortage from the pandemic.

“Delivery drivers are becoming a lot harder to find. No one wants to sling around 100-80 pound kegs for 14 dollars an hour," Cahl said.

Until the problem sorts itself out, the only thing bartenders and customers can do is go with the flow. They are hoping it will be over by the end of the year.