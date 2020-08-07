Local author Season Vining visits 2une-In

BATON ROUGE - This holiday season, avid readers will hope that at least one of their gifts includes a good book!

2une In was thrilled to interview a Baton Rouge-based author whose novels make the perfect stocking stuffer. Season Vining, known for writing "hot stories with heart," stopped by the studio to talk about her latest work.

Vining's most recent novel, Chaos and Control, tells the story of a young woman on the run as she makes a return to her sleepy Midwestern hometown and finds unexpected love.

For more on Vining's work, visit her website here.