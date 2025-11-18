72°
Livingston voters reject taxes for fire protection in Denham Springs, French Settlement

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish voters delivered a split decision on a pair of taxes for fire protection districts Saturday.

In complete but unofficial returns, voters rejected a 15-mill property tax to support Fire District No. 8 in the French Settlement area. The tax raises about $299,000 a year.

In the Denham Springs area, a new 5-mill property tax for Fire Protection District No. 5 failed by nearly a 3-2 margin. It would have raised $950,000 to expand facilities in a region that has seen population growth of late.

