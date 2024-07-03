85°
Livingston schools will see major construction projects over the summer
LIVINGSTON - Three schools in Livingston Parish will see major construction projects started this summer to be finished for the 2025-26 school year.
Albany Upper and Lower Elementary Schools will see a new cafeteria, allowing for greater seating for both schools, and a new classroom wing with four new classrooms.
Live Oak Junior High will be receiving a new gym facility after its original one burned in 2022. The new gym will have a regulation court, team lockers, and a concession area.
The new South Fork Junior High in Walker will be able to hold 800 students when it opens and will share a campus with South Fork Elementary.
