Livingston Parish teen makes American Idol's 'Top 8'

HOLLYWOOD, CA. - A Livingston teen is one step closer to living out his dream by making it to the next round in a national singing competition.

Last year Laine Hardy, of French Settlement, competed on "American Idol." Hardy made it to the Hollywood rounds but was eliminated in the "final judgment."

Hardy wasn't even going to audition this season, but he took the stage to play guitar for a friend and ended up entering the competition once again.

Sunday night, Hardy made it to the "Top 8." Be sure to check out his performance below.