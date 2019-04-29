Livingston Parish students return to school

BATON ROUGE – On Thursday, over 26,000 students returned for the first day of school in Livingston Parish.

Kelly Jones, Denham Springs High School principal, said that he missed seeing the students.

"I do, I really do, were always excited when school lets out in May, but i doesn't take long to yearn for that routine, and see the students again," Jones said.

For most students, it took a lot to get back into the rhythm of being back at school, but for some of the seniors, it was day they've been waiting for.

"I couldn't sleep last night, I was excited, and nervous a little bit, just ready to get going, stayed up all night, woke up four times before my alarm, but I was ready to go though," Brock Batty, Denham Springs High School senior, said.

However, most seniors were still adjusting from summer to school.

"It's going to be hard waking up, definitely, but I'm excited to see my friends again, I don't know, I kinda miss school, as odd as that may sound," Abby O'Donaghue, Denham Springs High School senior, said.

Meanwhile, the school is welcoming a new sophomore class this year.

Ascension and Iberville Parishes return to school on Monday and East Baton Rouge begins Wednesday. A full list of when schools return in other parish is below: