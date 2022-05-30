Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish Schools Prepare for Graduation
LIVINGSTON PARISH - This week and next, high schools in Livingston Parish are holding graduation ceremonies for their class of 2020.
According to The Advocate, six of the parish's nine schools will hold graduation at Walker High School's gymnasium, with the remaining three holding graduation at their own campus.
All ceremonies will follow social distancing guidelines detailed by state officials.
The graduation ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
-Holden High School - June 23, 6:30 p.m., Walker High School gymnasium
-Live Oak High School - June 23, 8 p.m., Live Oak High School stadium
-Maurepas High School - June 25, 6:30 p.m., WHS gymnasium
-Denham Springs High School - June 26, 8 p.m., Denham Springs High School stadium
-Walker High School - June 28, 8 p.m., WHS gymnasium
-Springfield High School - June 29, 6:30 p.m., WHS gymnasium
-Albany High School - June 30, 6:30 p.m., WHS gymnasium
-Doyle High School - July 1, 6:30 p.m. WHS gymnasium
-French Settlement High School - July 2, 6:30 p.m., FSHS gymnasium
Click here for additional information on Livingston Parish Schools.
