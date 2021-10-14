Livingston Parish schools begin sharing facilities on first day back since flood

LIVINGSTON – In Livingston, school buses were on the streets at odd hours Monday morning as students returned for the first time since last month's devastating flood. A handful of schools were destroyed and now some are sharing campuses.



For Live Oak High School it was an early start for students as they are on a platoon schedule for now, but it was a day that teachers have been yearning for.



"The hallways just aren't the same without our students," one teacher said.

Students on the schedule get out at noon and then forty minutes later, the school turns the keys over to their long-time rival from down the road, Denham Springs High.

"This has really brought us together, so most of the students are happy to welcome in the Yellow Jackets in their time of need," Beth Jones, Live Oak High principal, said.

The students of the two schools will not cross paths often, but the two principals share an uncommon bond.

"I share my office with my husband Kelly Jones, the principal of Denham Springs High," Beth said.

Beth gives her husband the keys to her office and he runs the school in the afternoon. Beth said that the two will see who has a year's worth of bragging rights after Oct. 6.

"That's our night that we are going to beat them again in football, we won against them last year, so hopefully we can repeat," Beth said.

That however, is something that won't be mentioned for a few more weeks. For now, the two along with the rest of the schools' teachers are just grateful to have their students back.

There are 28,000 students in the Livingston Parish School System and for some the school day begins at 6:30 a.m. and for others it begins after lunch. For a list some of the district's school relocations click here.