Livingston Parish residents hope legislature will halt plans to store CO2 under Lake Maurepas

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Many were angry Tuesday night in the Livingston Parish Council Chambers, voicing their opposition to a project that would store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas as seismic testing is already happening.

Several members of the public asked questions to representatives of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, but the message was clear.

"As a wildlife biologist, you know in your heart what is going on in that lake," someone in the meeting asked. "So what has to happen to stop it?"

The representatives from Wildlife and Fisheries were unable to do an interview after the meeting, but they told WBRZ they will continue to monitor the seismic testing to make sure there are no issues with the lake or wildlife.

But some, like Caleb Atwell, the Vice President of the Lake Maurepas Preservation Society, said there already has been a negative impact on wildlife.

"The community was under the understanding that no wildlife was going to be harmed, and then we have a picture of hundreds of dead fish," Atwell said.

It's why the advocacy group hopes to stop this project, and they hope the legislature will agree.

"We want the legislature to understand that there is a great concern about the environmental impacts, and the impact on our culture," Atwell said.

Right now there is a proposed bill by state representative Bill Wheat that would put a ten-year moratorium on carbon dioxide wells in Lake Maurepas.

The Lake Maurepas Preservation Society plans to gather at the capitol next week with hopes to stop the project.