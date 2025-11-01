48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston Parish holds fall fest at Unity Prayer Center

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish community celebrated the Halloween season at their Fall Fest on Wednesday night. 

Hundreds of people showed up to the Unity Prayer Center for a night of fun. 

Guests enjoyed everything from trail rides to roasting marshmallows. Organizers said the event was created to bring the community closer together. 

