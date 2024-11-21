47°
Livingston Parish firefighters put out vacant house fire in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish firefighters put out a vacant house fire early Tuesday morning.
The fire on Kudu Trail Drive started around 5:30 a.m., fire officials said. The building was vacant and no one was hurt.
Livingston Fire is working with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal to determine the fire's cause.
Photo: Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4
