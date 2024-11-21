47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish firefighters put out vacant house fire in Denham Springs

Related Story

DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish firefighters put out a vacant house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire on Kudu Trail Drive started around 5:30 a.m., fire officials said. The building was vacant and no one was hurt.

Livingston Fire is working with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal to determine the fire's cause.

Photo: Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4

Related Images

News
Livingston Parish firefighters put out vacant house...
Livingston Parish firefighters put out vacant house fire in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish firefighters put out a vacant house fire early Tuesday morning. The fire on Kudu... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 19 2024 Nov 19, 2024 Tuesday, November 19, 2024 8:22:00 AM CST November 19, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days