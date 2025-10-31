Livingston Parish deputy died Tuesday, suffered medical emergency while on the job

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish Deputy Eddie "Bren" Melson died after having a sudden medical emergency while at work on Tuesday.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Melson was working security at the parish courthouse "when a possible cardiac event claimed his life."

Melson was a reserve deputy through the '90s and until 2005 when he left LPSO to start his own business. In 2017, he returned to the force and worked security at the courthouse.

Sheriff Ard spoke with his daughter Carolyn, who said he was surrounded by his "second family" when he passed.

“Although this was sudden, he was right where he should have been. Surrounded by friends who are like family & doing exactly what he loved - serving the people of Livingston Parish," she said.

Read the sheriff's full statement below:

R.I.P. LPSO Deputy Eddie ‘Bren’ Melson

I am heartbroken to share that we unexpectedly lost one of our own today. Eddie was working Courthouse Security when a possible cardiac event claimed his life. Eddie was surrounded by what his daughter calls his ‘Second Family’ - the men & women of the LPSO & all those who work inside our Livingston Parish Courthouse.

Eddie’s daughter - Carolyn - tells us, “Although this was sudden, he was right where he should have been. Surrounded by friends who are like family & doing exactly what he loved - serving the people of Livingston Parish.”

Eddie worked as a Reserve with the LPSO many years starting in the 90s & staying through 2005. He would leave to run his own business. In 2017, I was honored that he chose to return to service working in Courthouse Security.

Eddie was a faithful member of Christ’s Community Church. He would always greet you with a smile. If he was having a bad day, you wouldn’t know it. He spent his days lifting others up, saying he was blessed. If you needed a hand, Eddie was always there. He was the President of his Blue Knights club. He loved camping & antique cars. But, his pride & joy would be his children - Carolyn & Bren.

Carolyn tells us that “he was truly an amazing man and I will forever be grateful to be able to say that I had such an amazing man as a father…”

Eddie was a true friend to many of us. He loved serving and protecting his community and would often call me with ideas. Loved to hear from him. I’ll miss those conversations. I always learned a lot.

We will honor his memory by continuing to do the job he loved doing - protecting & serving all of you.