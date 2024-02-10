Livingston Parish council meets to discuss drainage and overdevelopment issues

After numerous residents complained about their building companies getting over on them, whether that be through HOA fees or just poor structured homes, the Livingston Parish Council has set a meeting to discuss ways to solve this problem.

Mega-developers have been coming into the parish and building dozens of homes. Once they're done, they leave, forcing homeowners to deal with the unforeseen aftermath caused by the building company.

Another reason these developers are able to build in the area at free will is because the lack of zoning laws the parish has, which is adding on to the drainage and overdeveloping problems the parish is already dealing with.

"We have water systems that can't keep up," Council member Dean Coates said. "We have gas systems that can't keep up. The more people you bring into the parish, the more first responders you'll need to respond to accidents that occur. Before trying to grow more, the parish needs to deal with that issue."

With how many new homes have been built so quickly, Livingston Parish is one of the faster growing parishes in the state. People are still attracted to the rural, country lifestyle the parish offers, but Councilwomen Erin Sandefur said it's just too much too soon. According to her, the parish can't handle this much growth so quickly and not have new roads, schools and jobs to accommodate everyone.

Sandefur and Coates have thought of a possible moratorium-temporarily pausing building in the parish until they can find a way to house new home owners while also maintaining good drainage systems.

Parish President Randy Delatte also mentioned implementing the parish's first ever drainage plan, which would be a way for the parish to get funds from the parish and be able to afford more homes while maintaining a good drainage system.

"We felt like, with having a drainage plan, We can attack and get the best value for our money. Instead of being reactive, we'll be proactive," Delatte said.

Delatte does not want to end building in the parish completely. He just wants developer companies to follow parish rules.

The council met today to discuss these ideas and plan to meet more in the future to finalize plans to resolve drainage and overdevelopment issues.