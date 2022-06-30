Livingston Parish announces plan to expand Juban Road

BATON ROUGE - It's another sign of growth in Livingston Parish.

“Cook Rd. extension was the first new road that we’ve done in the parish in well over 100+ years. So, this will be our second one so I think the parish is doing pretty well right now," Parish President Layton Ricks said.

After years of planning, an extension will be added to Juban Road North between US 190 and Lockhart Road. It's something Ricks says parish leaders have been talking about since 2008.

The small, 1.1 mile stretch of road will hopefully make a big difference for Livingston drivers once it's finished.

“It’s going to sort of spread the traffic out some, which I hope helps move traffic on the interstate. Plus, get traffic to the mall. So it’s going to benefit a lot of people," Ricks said.

It's still too early in the process for an official timeline to be determined. Right now, crews are working on the environmental survey.

Although many aspects of the plan remain uncertain for the time being, Ricks says drivers can count on the road being four lanes and an overpass above the train tracks along the route.