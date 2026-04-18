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Livingston Parish Animal Shelter's food bank running 'critically low,' asks community for donations
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LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Animal Shelter said its pet food bank is running "critically low," and they are in need of donations.
The shelter said that since it opened the food bank, it has distributed 1,576 pounds of dog food and 606 pounds of cat food to the community.
The shelter takes "any and all" pet food donations, including open bags.
"Every little bit helps us continue supporting pets and the people who love them," the shelter said on social media Friday.
Donations can be dropped off at the shelter from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
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LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Animal Shelter said its pet food bank is running "critically low," and they are in... More >>
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