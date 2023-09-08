91°
Livingston house fire
LIVINGSTON- A kitchen fire in the town of Livingston has been extinguished, authorities said.
One woman was home when the fire began, but she escaped safely. No injuries were reported.
Authorities say most of the damage was to the attic area.
