LIVINGSTON- A kitchen fire in the town of Livingston has been extinguished, authorities said.

One woman was home when the fire began, but she escaped safely. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say most of the damage was to the attic area.

Firefighters extinguished Livingston house fire
5 years ago Thursday, January 11 2018 Jan 11, 2018 Thursday, January 11, 2018 10:29:00 AM CST January 11, 2018

