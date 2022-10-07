Livingston deputy's deadly crash under criminal investigation, heading to grand jury

LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish deputy who killed a woman after slamming into her car is under a criminal investigation, according to documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

That case, involving the death of Christinia Estave on July 15, is scheduled to go before a grand jury next week.

WBRZ has made an editorial decision not to identify the deputy at this time. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has not been transparent pertaining to discipline, administrative leave or the deputy's status at the department since the crash. The agency has also offered scant information pertaining to the call that he was responding to when he slammed into the car Estave was driving.

Wednesday, Sheriff Jason Ard released the following statement:

"I have turned over this investigation fully to the Louisiana State Police. It is my understanding that they are also working with the Livingston Parish District Attorney's Office and a grand jury is scheduled to review the matter in its entirety."

Since the crash, WBRZ has been requesting information from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Initially, they would not accept a public records request that was sent via email. WBRZ then followed up with a request to the sheriff's office via certified mail. No one accepted it, and it was returned to WBRZ.

WBRZ sent the request again then heard back from lawyers representing the sheriff's office. Those questions were not answered, and the department would not confirm the identity of the deputy involved in the wreck.

Lawyers representing Estave's family said they had been unable to get information as well.

Calls to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux were not returned.