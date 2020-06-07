Livingston-area students deliver stirring performance of 'Hallelujah' from home

DENHAM SPRINGS - A local music instructor used the coronavirus quarantine as an opportunity to set up a beautiful collaboration between all of her students.

Erin Carraway is the Talented Music teacher for schools in the Live Oak area of Livingston Parish, instructing 20 students ranging from grades 3rd to 12th. She says the project was first conceived as a way to help those students cope with being away from classes for so long.



"I was instructed by my boss to give my students a project that would help them express themselves and be a positive thing for them to do during this weird time out of school," Carraway explained.

From there, she asked each of her students to record themselves singing the same song. For Carraway, Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' seemed like an appropriate choice.

"I wanted it to be something pretty modern that they already knew but lended itself easily to four-part harmony. Plus it's a pretty well-known song that has an uplifting feel to it."

Once each student had sent in his or her recording, Carraway synced them up and made a video collage featuring all of the participants. She said it was the first time she tried anything like this, but the results will give you chills.

Carraway currently teaches students at Live Oak High, Live Oak Junior High, Live Oak Middle and Live Oak Elementary.

We'll have more on the heartwarming class project Saturday evening on Channel 2.