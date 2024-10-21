Live Like Allie Foundation hosts third fundraising drive at Walk-Ons in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE — Ten percent of sales at Walk-On's in Prairieville on Tuesday went to the Live Like Allie Foundation to fund scholarships and help fight crime in the capital region.

Allie Rice was shot and killed two years ago on Government Street and her murder remains unsolved.

"It's a fantastic fundraiser opportunity, but we also get a great turnout, it's a great social event, where we really have an opportunity to remember Allie and who she was and get to see a lot of her friends and a lot of the community who have been very supportive of us during the last couple of year," Paul Rice, Allie's father, said.

Paul Rice has been active in raising awareness for gun violence following her death.

This is the third annual Live Like Allie Scholarship Foundation giveback event at the Prairieville Walk-Ons.