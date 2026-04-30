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LIV Golf New Orleans tournament postponed, organization to pay $1.2 million back to state
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NEW ORLEANS - The LIV Golf tournament to be held in New Orleans City Park over the summer has been postponed, officials said Tuesday.
A statement from Governor Jeff Landry and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Bourgeois said the state paid LIV Golf $3.2 million ahead of the event.
Leaders said $2 million of the cost was set aside for improvements to City Park, which will continue as planned. The other $1.2 million is expected to be paid back by LIV Golf.
Landry and Bourgeois said LIV Golf is exploring a potential event for the fall.
"We appreciate LIV’s good-faith efforts and look forward to maintaining our partnership as we continue conversations around an event later this year."
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NEW ORLEANS - The LIV Golf tournament to be held in New Orleans City Park over the summer has been... More >>
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