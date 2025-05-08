List of school closures amid severe weather forecasted for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Severe weather with flash flooding is expected to sweep through the capital region this week. Here is a list of school closures and schedule adjustments amid the forecast.

This story will be adjusted as more schools announce changes.

St. Mary Parish:

Evening events scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025, will continue as planned.

Schools will be closed Wednesday, May 7. Students in grades 9–12 will do remote learning.

State offices in St. Mary Parish will also be closed Wednesday, May 7.

Iberville Parish:

All Iberville Parish public schools and offices will close on Wednesday, May 7.