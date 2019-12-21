Lights out on interstate could make the roads dangerous for drivers

BATON ROUGE – Dozens of blown light bulbs along I10 left drivers in the dark Friday.

The outages are happening between the College Dr. and Louise St. exits. News Two looked into the story, and found Entergy is responsible for putting in the blown bulbs.

The lights are out on both sides of the road, making it difficult for drivers to see. Entergy is responsible for making sure the lights stay on. A spokesperson for Entergy said they weren't even aware there was a problem. Now they are working to fix it.

It will probably take a few weeks for all of the bulbs to be replaced. There are more than 30 blown as of Friday night. To change the bulbs they will have to coordinate with DOTD and State Police to close lanes.

While the bulbs are being replaced, drivers should be aware of heavy traffic the closures will cause. Entergy told News Two it is difficult to change the bulbs, they use fixtures that elevate portions of the interstate.

Entergy says they monitor street light outages based on safety risks. They did not comment on whether they believe the blown bulbs cause a risk to drivers.

We will be monitoring the road changes and posting them to our website, to keep you updated on traffic conditions as the bulbs are changed.