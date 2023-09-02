77°
Latest Weather Blog
Lights out at busy Siegen Lane intersection after truck snags power lines
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Parts of Siegen Lane went dark for hours Monday after a truck pulled down power lines at a busy intersection.
Witnesses said a truck towing a trailer clipped the lines on Siegen just north of I-10 and pulled them down, shutting down nearby traffic lights and cutting power to several businesses along the Siegen corridor.
Video appeared to show smoke coming from a traffic light control box at the intersection of Siegen and S Reitz Avenue.
According to Entergy's outage map, more than 200 homes and businesses in the busy area lost electricity. As of around 5 p.m., power had been restored to those who were affected.
Related Images
News
BATON ROUGE - Parts of Siegen Lane went dark for hours Monday after a truck pulled down power lines at... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge homeowner's trash collection left adrift with City-Parish's contract changes
-
Happy birthday Daisy Rowan! West Feliciana resident turns 104 Friday
-
BRPD disbands police unit linked to 'Brave Cave' investigation
-
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated
-
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated