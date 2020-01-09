Lightning sparks house fire on Glenfield Drive

BATON ROUGE - St. George firefighters have determined lightning caused a fire in the attic of a home on Glenfield Drive Saturday.

Officials arrived at the home in the 8600 block of Glenfield Drive around 6:30 p.m. They arrived to heavy smoke coming from the roof over the garage, according to a St. George Fire Department spokesperson.

Crews made entry into the house and garage and contained fire damage to the attic area over the garage. The area near the garage received smoke and water damage.

Crews declared the fire under control in about 25 minutes, according to investigators.

The occupants were not home at the time of the fire. The residents' dog was removed from the house and uninjured.