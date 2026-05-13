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Library system looking for feedback on Baker Library renovations

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BAKER - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is looking for feedback from the public on possible renovations to the Baker Library. 

Design teams hosted an open house on Monday evening to show two versions of the proposed plan. The expansions include more handicapped parking spots, a roof replacement and dedicated spaces for teens and children. 

"It's critical that the people tell us what they want. That's how come the library's been so successful for the past 40 to 50 years, because the people told us what they wanted and we listened," EBRPL Assistant Director Mary Stein said. 

The renovations are part of the library's long-range Pay-As-You-Go Capital Improvements Plan. 

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Library system looking for feedback on Baker...
Library system looking for feedback on Baker Library renovations
BAKER - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is looking for feedback from the public on possible renovations to the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 11 2026 May 11, 2026 Monday, May 11, 2026 10:32:00 PM CDT May 11, 2026

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