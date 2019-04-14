Les Miles responds to criticism of LSU offense

Les Miles oversaw an offense that never got on track with it's passing game. The Tigers finished the season ranked 120 out of 128 NCAA teams at the FBS level in passes attempted.

LSU completed 138 of 276 pass attempts for an even 50% with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

It was an under performing offense that was limited with a subpar passing attack. Last week I criticized Miles for holding back a passing attack that was never allowed to succeed or fail due to their limited throws.

On Wednesday I had a chance to talk with Les and see if he felt that criticism was fair, as you might expect Miles defended his play calling and expected his offense to improve.

Miles answer to holding back the offense is as follows:

"We were 7 of 14 in the bowl game, if you want to go back and look, we were a 48% passing team, 48% of the time we threw incompletions, that's not good enough.

So when you're not good enough throwing it, for whatever the reasons, and you're ripping off runs that are going up and down the field, you tell me what you want me to do now Cauble, you know.

The opportunity to call plays that wins the game for us is what we have to do, period.

Now, we want to throw it, we have talented receivers, we would think we're through the quarterback, you know misery, development if you will and get to a point this spring, where we will throw the ball a ton in spring, we'll get through spring and into fall ball, and it's going to be competition that will tell it.

I would think that we've improved tremendously."