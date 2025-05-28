Lemonade for a hero: 13-year-old honors father who died while serving country by giving back

BATON ROUGE - For many, Memorial Day is a time of barbecues and beach trips, but for some families, the Monday is a painful reminder of what they have lost. One brave young lady turned her grief into generosity, honoring her fallen father by helping others who know her pain all too well.

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Taylen Hart, 13, took that and did something much bigger. The teenager observes Memorial Day by raising money for the Believe With Me Foundation, a cause close to her heart.

"It's a foundation that provides Christmas presents to children who have lost parents in the line of duty or fallen soldiers," Hart said.

Taylen lost her father, First Sergeant Casey Hart, in the line of duty. He was deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and on Mother's Day of 2021, he died from sudden cardiac arrest while in the field.

"It was kind of a traumatic thing at a young age, but this organization has helped me through it," she said.

In the years since, the foundation has wrapped her in kindness during her most difficult moments, especially the holidays when the absence of a parent is felt most deeply.

"It’s an amazing thing to get the presents because it's very heartwarming to know people are thinking of you during the holidays."

On Monday, Taylen set up her lemonade stand to raise money and help inspire hope for other kids like her. Last year, she raised more than $2,000. This year, she's reaching even higher.

Her mom, Keri Hart, says Memorial Day is never easy, but this small act of sweetness brings light to a painful day.

"We definitely look for ways we can smile and remember the good times we had with them when they were here with us. We also remember the sacrifice, not only for us, but our friends who have been in the same situation and how they're raising kids on their own," Keri Hart said.

This Memorial Day, with the help of her community, Taylen raised more than $3,700. For more information about Believe With Me, click here.